The Saline Health Foundation will hold its annual the Beat Goes On 5k Feb. 22 starting and ending at Saline Memorial Hospital.
Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the race kicks off at 9 a.m.
"The Beat Goes On is much more than a race," said Foundation Executive Director Matt Brumley. "It is an opportunity for the community to gather and participate by running, walking or encouraging those who do."
Everett Buick GMC is the event sponsor.
The race will be timed by Arkansas Runner.
The route will take participants through neighborhoods and Downtown Benton.
This year's proceeds from the 5K will go to purchase 10 Automated External Defibrillators, AEDs. Four of the units will be distributed among the Saline County school districts. Five of the units will be placed in deputy patrol vehicles for the Saline County Sheriff's Department. The last unit will go to C.W. Lewis Stadium where the Benton Football Club plays soccer.
"This year we are going to be able to provide life saving equipment," Brumley said.
According to Brumley, sudden cardiac death is the leading cause of death in the United States with 325,000 deaths annually. Having an AED available, along with CPR, increases a victim's chances of surviving.
For children in school, the survival rate for students who suffer cardiac arrest in a school with an AED is approximately 70 percent versus 8 percent without.
With 730 square miles in Saline County, Brumley said, a patrol officer with an AED may be able to get to a patient faster than an ambulance.
"Getting them the help they need in the least amount of time is the key to survivability," he said.
The Foundation plans to have all the AEDs in place within 30 days of the race.
Brumley hopes to have more than 1,000 people sign up for the race, including virtual runners. He would like to see 700 or more take part the day of.
Brumley added that it is important that so many people take part in the race because it raises awareness for cardiac health and that is incredible to see all those people at the starting line.
He wants participants to know, no matter how they take part, all participants are valuable.
This is the 5K's 12th year.
At the end of the race, there will be refreshments for the runners.
There will be awards for the top three males and females in each age division and the overall fastest male and female.
All participants will get long-sleeved race T-shirt and be eligible for prizes.
The Foundation will begin giving away prizes today with its countdown to 5K. It will draw winners from those who have registered for the race. Prizes include a flat screen TV.
The Foundation is accepting additional sponsors for the 5K. Sponsorships range from $250 to $1,000.
To become a sponsor or sign up for the race, anyone can go to the Foundation Facebook event page, www.salinehealthfoundation.org; www.arkansasrunner.com or by calling 501-776-6746.
Registration is $20 in advance or $25 the day of the race. The cost is $15 for children age 12 and younger.
Whether people run, walk or cheer on the participants, Brumley encourages the community to attend the 5K and support cardiac health in Saline County.