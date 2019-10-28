In order to help fight cancer and celebrate the season, HealthCare Express in Bryant, 23150 Interstate 30, has set up a fall themed back drop for Fall Minis for a Cause.
"We have set up a hay bale, pumpkins and all kinds of fun things for people to take pictures," Community Educator Sarah Heer said.
It will be available to anyone who wants to take a picture through November. HealthCare Express is only providing the backdrop, not a photographer. Heer said any photographer who wants to use it for their client's photos is welcome or individuals, families and others can just take pictures with their cell phones.
All HealthCare Express asks is that anyone who uses the space make a donation inside the clinic. Heer said it can be as little as 25 cents or up to as much as a person feels like giving. That money will be split between the Susan G. Komen Foundation and St. Baldrick's Foundation, both organizations that are fighting against cancer.
Heer explained that HealthCare Express loves to give tips. One of them is that pumpkins, a big part of the display, are full of beta-carotene, an antioxidant that is know to help prevent cancer from forming. She said it is a good connection between the season and Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
"We want to give and show our community we are a giving organization and business," she said.
Heer encourages anyone who uses the display to post it on Facebook with the hashtag #HECPumpkins4Cancer to enter to win a catered Thanksgiving Meal from Dinner's Ready Express Catering, located in Benton.
"We wanted to use a local business to help people," Heer said.
She feels offering the backdrop educates the community about health while getting the community involved.
Another way HealthCare Express is celebrating the season is with its free Trunk-or-Treat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for the community.
More than 20 area businesses and organizations are taking part and offering candy and games.
The winner of the costume contest will get passes to Urban Air Adventure Park.
"We are pumped," Heer said.
The trunk-or-treat will go on rain or shine, though she expects nice weather.