Arkansas Ready to Learn has released the Healthy School Guide, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced during his daily COVID-19 briefing today.
The guide came from a partnership of Arkansas Children's Hospital, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, the Arkansas Department of Education and the Arkansas Department of Health.
The guide is meant to help parents and educators prepare to send children back to in-person learning in a safe manner using science and best practices.
Hutchinson reported 652 new cases of COVID-19 across the state for a total of 51,166 cases with 6,582 active and 44,602 recovered.
Hospitalizations went down for the second day. The number dropped by 13 to 473 with 112 on ventilators.
Deaths rose by nine to 582.
Hutchinson reported 5,192 tests, bringing the August total to 67,416.
Saline County has had 1,133 cases with 224 active, 902 recovered and seven deaths.
Nationwide, there have been 5,226, 916 cases with 1,755,225 recoveries and 166,623 deaths.
More information about today's briefing will be in Friday's edition of The Saline Courier.