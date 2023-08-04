A Helena man was sentenced to eight years in prison Friday after he pleaded guilty to fleeing and theft by receiving, according to a news release from the Saline County Prosecutor's Office.
Helena man sentenced to 8 years for fleeing, theft by receiving
- Special to The Saline Courier
-
- Updated
