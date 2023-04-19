'Hello Dolly' opens Thursday at the Royal Theater

The misadventures of matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi come to life starting Thursday when The Royal Players present the record-setting Broadway hit, “Hello, Dolly!” at the Royal Theater in Benton.
Performances are April 20-23 and April 27-30, 2023. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evening performances will begin at 7 p.m. Sunday matinees will begin at 2 p.m.
Based on the Thornton Wilder play, “The Matchmaker,” “Hello, Dolly!”went on to earn over ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Score for authors Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman.
Hello Dolly! is boisterous and charming from start to finish, featuring such memorable songs as “Before the Parade Passes By,” “It Only Takes a Moment,” “It Takes a Woman,” and—of course—the title number. Hello, Dolly! is sponsored by WW and Anne Jones Charitable Trust.
Cast members include:
Daphne Shoppach
as Mrs. Dolly Gallagher Levi
Cheryl Troillett as Ernestina
Beau Goldthorpe as Ambrose Kemper
Danny Troillett as Horace Vandergelder
Gracie Diggs as Ermengard Vandergelder
Greg Campbell as Cornelius Hackl
Seth Nuss as Barnaby Tucker
Anna Currie as Minnie Fay
Grace Curtis as Irene Molloy
Elizabeth Holman as Mrs. Rose
Andy Goldthorpe as Rudolph Reisenweber
Nate Palmer as Stanley
The Chorus Ensemble includes Katrina Taylor, Travis Loftis, Summer Rose, Natalie Currie, Luke Currie, Brooklyn Currie, Ashley Diggs, and Jackson Ray.
This show is designated as assigned seating. Please check your seating assignment before completing your purchase. For accessible or special needs seating, please email trtboxoffice@gmail.com or call 501.315.5483. Ticket prices are $18 General; $15 Seniors 60+, members of the military, and college students with valid ID; $8 Grade 12th and below.
Tickets may be purchased at https://TheRoyalPlayers.TicketLeap.com
The box office will open at 6:00pm on performance dates and the house will open approximately 15 - 20 minutes prior to curtain. Box Office opens at 1:00pm on matinee days.
We highly recommend that tickets be purchased in advance, as we cannot guarantee availability at the door.
About the Play
Hello, Dolly! recounts the tale of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a refined matchmaker who has been hired to arrange yet another marriage in 1890s New York. But this time, she’s in business for herself. Employing a host of other talents—like corset re-boning, ear piercing, and dance instructing—Dolly attempts to win over her unsuspecting husband-to-be. This is an irresistible story about the joy of living, glittering with happy songs, shining with loving scenes, alive with the personality of one of the most fabulous characters on the musical stage—Dolly Gallagher Levi.
