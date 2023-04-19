'Hello Dolly' opens Thursday at the Royal Theater

The Royal Players' production of "Hello Dolly!" opens at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Royal Theater in Benton. 

 Photo by Shelli Goldthorpe

The misadventures of matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi come to life starting Thursday when The Royal Players present the record-setting Broadway hit, “Hello, Dolly!” at the Royal Theater in Benton.

