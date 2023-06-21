For the past seven years, Herb Green, owner of Herb’s Barber Shop in Bryant, has been awarding his annual H.W. “Sour” and Rene Elizabeth Moore Green Scholarship to graduates of Saline County high schools. This year, Green awarded two recipients: Trista Grafe, who graduated from Benton High School, and Sophia Neely, who graduated from Bryant High School.
featured
Herb’s Barber Shop awards two more scholarships
- Scarlett Castleberry
-
- Updated
Latest News
- 3 Lady Miners make All-State
- Houston garners Gwatney POY
- Hogs expected to match 1992 on draft night
- Herb’s Barber Shop awards two more scholarships
- Battle over books resumes as residents and JP raise legal concerns at QC
- Groudbreaking for Ralph Buche Community Center renovations scheduled for Thursday
- Saline Health System to host Baby Fair June 24
- Wimberly wowed with offer from Razorbacks
Most Popular
Articles
- Benton woman to compete on 'MasterChef' show
- Gentry breaks more records, takes All-State with White
- Controversy continues over county library
- Eighth circuit court reverses ruling in favor of youth killed by Benton Police
- Hornets sweep Shootout of the South
- Celebrate Independence Day in Benton at Red, White and Boom
- Herb’s Barber Shop awards two more scholarships
- 2nd Annual - Juneteenth Celebration at Ralph Bunche Park
- Bryant Parks Director says A&P tax would be a “game changer”
- Wimberly wowed with offer from Razorbacks
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.