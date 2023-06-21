herb the barb

For the past seven years, Herb Green, owner of Herb’s Barber Shop in Bryant, has been awarding his annual H.W. “Sour” and Rene Elizabeth Moore Green Scholarship to graduates of Saline County high schools. This year, Green awarded two recipients: Trista Grafe, who graduated from Benton High School, and Sophia Neely, who graduated from Bryant High School. 

