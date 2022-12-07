Crystal Herrmann has been elected Mayor of Alexander after winning the runoff election against the incumbent Mayor Paul Mitchell. Mitchell had been Mayor of Alexander for 10 years. Herrmann finished the runoff with 55.7 percent of the votes, 127 total votes. Mitchell received 44.3 percent of the vote, 101 votes.
