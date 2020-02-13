The Harmony Grove School District officials announced schools will be closed Friday because of the flu.
Officials hope the closure will "minimize the spread of illness and loss on instructional time," according to a statement from the district.
This closure will allow staff to clean and sanitize facilities.
The district will use an alternative method of instruction day for the closure. AMI Day 1 packets should be completed and turned in by Feb. 24, according to the district.
"Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we do our best to keep our students safe and healthy," according to the district.
Even through several schools across the state and central Arkansas have had closures, Harmony Grove is the first district in Saline County to close because of the flu.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 46 people in Arkansas have died from the flu this season.
Since Sept. 29, 2019, 20,5060 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database with more than 2,400 positive tests in just one week, according to an ADH report for the week ending Feb. 8.
In the report, it is noted that the school absenteeism rate for Saline County was 8.17 percent.