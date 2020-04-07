On Monday, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the Arkansas Department of Education announced that due to the COVID-19 virus, schools across the state will not return to class this school year.
"While we at Harmony Grove High School are not happy that it has come to this, we understand and believe that this decision was made in the best interest of our students and staff. We will continue to follow guidelines from the Department of Education regarding all matters involving all students," according to a release posed to the school's Facebook page today.
"We are moving forward with plans for our graduation ceremony, however, we are forced to make some adjustments. Graduation will remain Tuesday, May 12. However, it will no longer be at the River Center in Benton, but will be on campus here at Harmony Grove.
"Our challenge now is to stay committed to the safety of everyone involved by practicing all recommended social distancing and not gathering in large groups while making our ceremony memorable for the Class of 2020. We are working on the procedures and guidelines we will follow and will be providing that information as soon as those plans are complete."
It was announced Monday that seniors across the state who are in good standing as of the third nine weeks of the school year will graduate, however, district guidelines still apply for a senior to be eligible.
Whilte graduation is still set to take place, the school has decided to cancel this year's prom.
"Regretfully, the decision to not return to school has also caused us to have to cancel our 2020 prom," the post read. "We simply do not know how long the current guidelines from the CDC will be in place, making it impossible to properly plan such an event. Our sincere apologies go out to our student body, and especially our senior class.
"We want to thank our students and parents for working with us during this public health crisis. This situation is uncharted territory for all of us and we appreciate your patience, consideration and willingness to work with us as we navigate our way through. We will continue to do what we can each day to take care of our students, even though we cannot do so face to face. As always, please reach out with questions or concerns. Everyone stay safe and healthy! Go Cards!"