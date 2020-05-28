Bryant Public Schools announced Amie Horn has been named the new Assistant Principal for Hill Farm Elementary School.
Horn is a 1994 graduate of Bryant High School. She earned her BSE from Henderson State University and her MSE in educational leadership from Arkansas State University.
Horn just completed her 21st year in education. She enjoyed 19 years as a classroom teacher at Salem Elementary and has spent the last two years as the building learning specialist at Parkway Elementary.
Horn has been married to Kenny Horn for 20 years.
They have two children.
Ryan will be a seventh grader at Bryant Middle School where he looks forward to playing seventh-grade football.
Rylee will begin her middle school adventure in the fall as a sixth grader.
Horn enjoys entertaining and spending time with family and friends. She also enjoys watching any sport that her children are playing or her husband is coaching. She has lived in Saline County her entire life and is proud to be a lifelong Hornet.