One local historian has been focusing on preserving Saline County history.
"I have always been interested in history from grade school on up," said Cody Lynn Berry, adding he wanted to know why things were the way they were.
Berry was born and raised in Saline County. His family traces its line in Saline County back to the Civil War.
He got his bachelors and masters degrees in history from the University of Arkansas in Little Rock.
While in college, he began writing entries for the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, a web based encyclopedia on the state of Arkansas.
He often gets suggestions from the site's editor, Dr. Guy Lancaster, for entries.
After college, he began focusing on Saline County entries. His first, in December 2015, was on Richard D'Cantillon Collins, an indian agent who became the president of Real Estate Bank when $200,000 went missing before he left. Berry said Collins was found dead in Little Rock two years later.
Collins had been one of the focuses in his thesis "Frontier Capitalism: Early Arkansas Banking and Indian Removal, 1819-1860."
He has also done entries on The Saline Courier, the Royal Theatre, Gann House, the Palace Theatre, the Peeler Bend canoe and others. Berry has lost track of how many entries he has done for the encyclopedia, but he knows it is more than 50.
"Some of these things started out as things I just wanted to learn about," Berry said.
He recently did an entry on Cavendar's, which was created in Harrison, and one on the UA Little Rock Benton campus.
Before he began, the encyclopedia didn't have many Saline County entries.
"Saline County has played a really important role in Arkansas history," Berry said.
He said his most popular entries were on the book "The Boys On The Track," which was split into two entries.
While in college he learned about the process to get site put on the National Register of Historic Places. He decided to try to get Hughes Cemetery on the register. The cemetery is where Green Hughes was buried. Hughes was a founding father of Benton. Berry grew up not far from the cemetery.
He was able to get it places on Arkansas Registry of Historic Places, but due to flooding damage it is not considered close enough to its original state for the national register.
He is currently working to get C.W. Lewis Stadium on the Arkansas register.
"There is almost 90 years of history at that stadium," Berry said.
Berry believes preserving local history because it is about people who really lived and those who live now should know about them.
Berry has had the opportunity to teach classes at UA Little Rock Benton. He would like to some day become a history professor, but he would need a PHD to do that.
He loves research and writing.
Berry plans to keep working and keep writing.