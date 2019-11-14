With excitement, students from Westbrook Elementary School watched Wednesday as a historic locomotive traveled through Haskell.
To commemorate the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad, Big Boy 4104, the largest steam locomotive in the world, has returned to the rails.
After roaring through Saline County, the locomotive made a stop in Little Rock before stopping again in North Little Rock.
The train will be on display until 3 p.m. today at 1000 W. 4th Street in North Little Rock.
Twenty-five Big Boys were built exclusively for Union Pacific Railroad. After being delivered in 1941, Big Boy 4014 was retired in 1961. During 20 years in service, Big Boy 4014 traveled 1,031,025 miles.
After Union Pacific reacquired the locomotive from RailGiants Museum in Pomona, California, in 2013, the train underwent two years of restoration work.