The Benton Police Department has identified the suspect in a hit-and-run that resulted in a Louisiana man’s death in July.
According to a press release, the BNPD will release the suspect’s identity and charges later this week pending further case review. The investigation remains ongoing.
Investigators identified the victim as Dustin Thompson, 28, of Alexandria, Louisiana.
Thompson was confirmed to have left Dollar Tree on Military Road shortly before 9 p.m July 23.
Video footage obtained from surrounding businesses and evidence analysis confirms that he was struck shortly thereafter by a dark 1998-2003 GMC Sierra pick-up.
The vehicle was traveling westbound on Interstate 30 and sustained damage to the grill and right front quarter panel and headlight.
The BNPD also thanked the public for their assistance with this case and is urging anyone with further information to reach out via any of the following methods: 501-778-1171 or 501-315-TIPS, via text sent to CRIMES (274637) with the keyword BNPD in the body of the message, or at www.cityprotect.com.