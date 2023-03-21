Holy Roller Bike Shop and the Boys and Girls Club of Saline County are working together teach community youth how to safely ride bicycles.
Last year, a representative with the Boys and Girls Club reached out to Holy Roller about starting a program that could teach kids bike safety and even how to ride bikes.
Kenny Lowman, the Riverside Club director of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Saline County said they applied for a grant which allowed them to get the funding needed to start the program. Thanks to the grant, they were able to get bikes, helmets and other equipment.
The program started in the fall, the kids started learning things like how to build a bike, how to fix a chain and recently they have begun to ride the bikes.
“I’ve loved it, it’s been fun to watch the kids,” said Lowman.
Lowman said he’s had several kids tell him how much they have enjoyed it.
“When the weather’s nice were able to take them outside and ride around the parking lot,” added Lowman.
Lowman said for some kids at the club, this is the first chance they have ever had to ride or learn to ride a bike.
Joe Escobedo of Holy Roller leads the training sessions. He said the groups are broken down to eight kids per group, he’s taught them how to put training wheels on, proper bike etiquette, how to properly wear a helmet and now he’s teaching them the basics of how to ride a bike without training wheels.
The program is open to kids of all skill levels. Right now kids in second, third and fourth grades are eligible to participate.
During a rainy Thursday afternoon, Escobedo had the kids ride inside the gym, each student was given the opportunity to ride a bike around a set of cones creating a path for them to follow in the gym.
Holy Roller is a bike shop that sells new and used bikes and is located in downtown Benton.
Owned by Amanda and Scott Elliot, the shop has a professional mechanic on staff, and the mission of Holy Roller is to share the joy of riding bikes to every kid who hasn’t had the the chance, according to the store’s website.
“Holy Roller is on a mission to make sure every kid in Saline County keeps moving with Jesus and a set of wheels,” the website states. “We take donations, buy, sell, and trade bicycles with individuals inside and outside the community.”
The Elliots enjoy cruising, racing, jumping, roading or flying high through the Arkansas hills, and they want to share that joy with children.
“We are new and and we are learning and growing,” the website states. “We are in this to make a difference and spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ.”