Close to 70 exhibitors offering services for both inside and outside the home will be together under one roof at the Benton Home & Garden Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Benton Event Center.
"You can find everything you can imagine for your house under one roof," said show owner Shaun McFarland.
The show, which was formerly known as the Spring in Saline, is put on by BizBuz Events.
There will be vendors for remodeling, bathrooms, pest control, generators and more.
McFarland likes to bring the event each year to Saline County because the community is fast growing. He said there are many people building new homes as well as people updating, remodeling and repairing older homes.
This is the seventh year for the show.
McFarland said each year the vendor space for the event sells out. The vendors fill up the main event space and the hallway of the event center and that each year the show results in $500,000 to $750,000 of business.
"The exhibitors tell us it is one of their most successful shows they do in Arkansas," McFarland said.
McFarland said this event is great for someone looking for products and services. Instead of driving around to compare, the shopper just has to go from one booth to another. Plus, they can set up service appointments right then.
All attendees age 21 and over can register for a chance to win a Cub Cadet Riding Lawn Mower. There is no cost to enter.
Ten names will be drawn at 2:30 p.m. March 14. At 3:30 p.m., those 10 will draw keys to attempt to start the mower. The person with the mower's key takes it home.
On Saturday, the event will have face painting for children. McFarland wants it to be a fun event for families.
Riverside Grocery and Catering will be selling fish and chicken during the show.
McFarland said many exhibitors hold drawings and giveaway items during the show. In the past, he said, booths have given away a T.V., gift cards and gift baskets. Attendees will register at the booth.
The title sponsors for the event are Northside Power and Superior Sleep Experience. The show sponsors are Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors, Sleep Number, Pest Control by Adams, Window World, Barton Home Improvement, Benton Outdoor Equipment, Sam Johnson Construction and Bath Fitter. The ticket sponsor is Greenway Equipment. The Ask The Expert sponsor is Mosquito Joe.
Admission to the show is $5 at the door. Admission is cash only. Children 12 and under get in free.
More information about the show is at www.bentonhomeshow.com.