While the Benton Home Show has gotten a new name, the organizers say it will still be the same show with close to 80 vendors under one roof.
Formerly known as Spring in Saline, Benton Home Show will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 13 and 14 and the Benton Event Center.
"We bring nearly 80 exhibitors in every year so residents of Saline County can have access to products and services all in one place," said Show owner Shaun McFarland.
He explained the former name caused some confusion for people who didn't realize it is a home show. The change also brings the name inline with other home shows his company, BizBuz Events puts on.
The home show features a wide array of home, yard and garden vendors from generators to bedding to pest control.
McFarland said this event is great for someone looking for products and services. Instead of driving around to compare, the shopper just has to go from one booth to another. Plus, they can set up service appointments right then.
"It's a one-stop shop," he said.
This is the show's seventh year. McFarland said it began shortly after the event center opened.
He sees Saline County as a fast growing area. This event benefits both businesses and residents.
All attendees age 21 and over can register for a chance to win a Cub Cadet Riding Lawn Mower. There is no cost to enter.
Ten names will be drawn at 2:30 p.m. March 14. At 3:30 p.m., those 10 will draw keys to attempt to start the mower. The person with the mower's key takes it home.
On Saturday, the event will have face painting for children. McFarland wants it to be a fun event for families.
Riverside Grocery and Catering will be selling fish and chicken during the show.
McFarland said most of the exhibitors will hold drawings and give away freebies throughout the event.
The event will also be a chance to talk to local experts and ask questions.
Based on what he has learned from vendors, McFarland said each year an average of $750,000 of business takes place as a result of the show.
The event title sponsors are Northside Power and Superior Sleep.
Admission to the show is $5 at the door. Admission is cash only. Children 12 and under get in free.
More information about the show is at www.bentonhomeshow.com.