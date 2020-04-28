Known as an encourager, one hometown hero keeps a smile on his face as he prepares and sends out 300 meals every day to ensure the members of Birch Tree Communities in Benton get three meals a day.
Christie Owen, director of branch operations for Benton Town and Hope House, believes Terrance Hawkins, dietary supervisor is a real hometown hero.
"He loves the work he does," Owen said of Hawkins.
Before the pandemic began, Hawkins 65 breakfasts and 100 lunches every day. When it began, the staff were taking lists from the members and picking up groceries to keep them safe from exposure. Owen explained the members are high risk and could be severely affected if they get COVID-19.
But it was taking many hours and putting staff at risk. That is when she approached Hawkins about Birch providing meals. She told him they could do simple items like sandwiches, but Hawkins insisted that the members should get three good healthy hot meals each day.
He also works with a team to package the food and he, along with other drivers, deliver food.
"(Hawkins) knows when people are worried about where their next meal is coming from they can't focus on their mental health," Owens said, adding the deliveries remove that stress.
Birch has been delivering meals for two and half weeks.
Owen said when Hawkins began, he was a case manager working with members. When dietary supervisor came up, he wanted the job because he loves to cook. He has his own catering business on the side.
"Cooking is something he enjoys and making people happy with good meals," she said.
He has been with Birch for six years.
Along with dietary supervisor, Hawkins is a member of the mobile response team, which helps members across the state who are in crisis.
Owen said Hawkins has an outgoing personality and sees the good. He encourages and lifts the spirits of the staff and members.
"I have never seen this guy without a smile on his face," Owen said.
During breaks, Hawkins plays piano and sings. He and other staff members formed the Birch Tree Band. They give free concerts.
Owen described him as a hard worker who attends church and gives back to his community. He has four children. He likes to play basketball.
Hawkins told Owen his favorite thing about his job is seeing the progress the members make. They motivate him and keep him humble.
She added that the members do not progress quickly, but Hawkins sees and celebrates the small progress.
Owen appreciates Hawkins' work ethic and ability to stay positive. She said for people working with those who have mental illness, positivity is important.
"Thank you Terrance for going above and beyond and for serving the members of Birch Tree Communities, Inc. with kindness and compassion," Owen said.