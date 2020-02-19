Two Bryant High School students were recently named National Merit Scholar finalists.
Both Kakada Av and Rachel Sweningson call the designation an "honor."
"Being a National Merit finalist is a true honor, as I am constantly striving for academic success and improvement in my own abilities," Av said.
Sweningson agreed.
"Being a National Merit finalist means that I get the opportunity to represent the best Bryant has to offer. It is a great honor, and I am very fortunate to experience the benefits of being a finalist," she said.
These students are part of the nationwide pool of finalists who represent less than 1 percent of high school seniors. They are in the runnings for 7,600 scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered this spring, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
To advance to the finalist level of the competition, students must fulfill several requirements.
Both Bryant students said their teachers did a great job of supporting them and preparing them to become finalists.
Av plans to attend Louisiana Tech with a major in mechanical engineering or aerospace engineering, He said his dream job would be to work for one of the large aerospace companies.
Sweningson plans to attend the University of Arkansas to pursue a degree in English education. After completing the undergraduate program, she plans to earn a more focused master's degree.
He would like to work in English education. Since English and literature has always been her passion "being able to pass on that knowledge to future generations means the world to me," she said.