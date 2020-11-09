The state has had 829 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. That brings the cumulative confirmed total to 111,761 with 9,957 cumulative active cases and 99,861 recoveries.
Hospitalizations are at another high with 45 newly hospitalized for a total of 786 COVID patients currently in hospitals with 116 on ventilators.
Deaths rose by 23 for a total of 1,930 deaths since the pandemic began in the state.
ADH reported 116 new probable cases for a probable total of 11,050 with 2,531 probable active cases, 8,340 recoveries and 178 probable deaths.
The state received results for 9,358 PCR tests and 721 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 128, Washington with 79, Independence with 75, Sebastian with 56 and Benton with 49.
Saline County has had 3,416 total cases — 3,023 confirmed and 393 probable. Active cases are at 412 — 306 confirmed and 106 probable. There have been 2,961 recoveries — 2,676 confirmed and 285 probable. Deaths in the county are at 42 — 40 confirmed and two probable.
Across the nation, there have been 10,042,654 cases, 3,881,558 recoveries and 237,835 deaths.
"We continue to see a high level of hospitalizations across the state,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in the release for the numbers “This increase can affect everyone, even those who have not contracted COVID-19. We all have a responsibility to our friends, family, and neighbors to do our part as we fight this virus."