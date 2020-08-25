Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported another large drop in hospitalizations and a large increase in deaths during his daily COVID-19 briefing today at ASU-Three Rivers in Malvern.
Hospitalizations went down by 24 to 442 with those using ventilators remaining the same at 108.
Hutchinson called hospitalizations a lagging indicator, meaning that if last week the number of new cases was down, this week the number of hospitalizations is expected to be down. The same if cases were to rise.
Deaths rose by 15 to 711. Dr. Jose Romero, secretary of health, said two of those were delayed reports from July. Seven, he said, were from nursing homes, but not a cluster.
He emphasized that those in nursing homes are more vulnerable and that is why visitation remains restricted.
Hutchinson reported 480 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 57,374 with 5,312 active.
The top counties are Pulaski with 80, Faulkner with 41, Sebastian with 38 and Saline with 22.
Saline County has had 1,384 cases with 198 active, 1,176 recovered and 10 deaths. There have been 18,242 negative tests.
Across the country, there have been 5,759,147 cases with 2,020,774 recovered and 177,873 deaths.
In the 24-hour period leading up to the briefing, the state received results for 3,300 tests. For the month of August, there have been 143,752 results returned.
Hutchinson spoke about the most recent White House COVID-19 report for Arkansas which moves the state from red to yellow on positivity but keeps the state in the red for the number of new cases per 100,000.
More information about today's briefing will be in Wednesday's edition of The Saline Courier.