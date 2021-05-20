According to the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday, there were 183 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 265,495 with 1,354 confirmed active.
Probable cases rose by 73 to 74,167. Active probable cases went down by seven to 699.
Confirmed deaths increased by two to 4,609 and probable cases went up by one to 1,199.
Hospitalization rose by 15 to 203 with 32 on ventilators.
The state received results for 2,643 PCR tests and 658 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 34, Benton and Garland with 32 and White with 15.
Saline County has had 12,042 cumulative cases — 8,897 confirmed and 3,145 probable. Active cases are at 95 — 53 confirmed and 42 probable. There are 11,775 recoveries — 8,700 confirmed and 3,075 probable. The county has had 169 deaths — 142 confirmed and 27 probable.
Nationally, there have been 33,055,614 cases with 588,528 deaths.
The state has received 2,604,140 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and given 1,904,175 or 73.1 percent. There are 239,038 people partially immunized and 863,429 are fully immunized.