According to the Arkansas Department of Health, new confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose 1,218 to 233,556 with 12,010 confirmed active and 217,633 recoveries.
Probable cases increased 489 to 59,007 with 5,316 probable active and 52,743 recoveries.
Confirmed deaths rose 23 to 3,887 and probable deaths went up 24 to 944.
Hospitalizations decreased by 45 to 951 with 144 on ventilators.
The state has received results for 13,027 PCR tests and 3,565 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 271, Benton with 171, Washington with 147, Sebastian with 89 and Faulkner with 74.
Saline County has had 10,280 cumulative cases — 7,782 confirmed and 2,498 probable. Active cases are at 695 — 475 confirmed and 220 probable. There have been 9,437 recoveries — 7,180 confirmed and 2,257 probable. The county has had 146 deaths — 125 confirmed and 21 probable.
Across the country, there have been 25,863,057 cases with 435,089 deaths.