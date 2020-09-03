The Benton School District as made hot spot access points available to local churches and Big Red Stores. Students that need internet access can go to these locations with their school-issued device and automatically be connected to the hot spot.
Big Red locations:
620 Military Rd, 820 Edison Ave.
2908 Congo Rd.
1219 W. South St.
109 East Woodson Lateral Rd. (Hensley)
4720 US-67.
Church locations:
First Baptist Church Benton
First Church of the Nazarene
Ten Mile Missionary Baptist Church
Holland Chapel, First Presbyterian
Trinity Baptist Church
Salem Methodist
Elect Temple
Gateway
Highland Heights.