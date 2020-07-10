A 69-year-old Hot Springs Village man was killed Wednesday when he and a passenger involved in a two-vehicle accident with a logging truck near 8424 Old Hot Springs Highway 5 in Benton.
Robert Feckler was driving a 2020 Nissan Murano at the time.
According to the Arkansas State Police, Thomas Weeks, 48, of Hot Springs, was driving the logging truck south at the time of the accident when he moved into the northbound lane and over-corrected.
Police say the over-corrected stirring caused Weeks to topple, losing the load of logs, which then struck Feckler's vehicle causing his death.
Weeks and Karen Feckler, 67, were transported to Saline Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.
The fatal crash was the 276th on Arkansas roadways this year. Feckler is the 302nd person to die in an accident in 2020.
According to the ASP report, conditions were dry at the time of the accident.