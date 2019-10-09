The Churches Joint Council On Human Needs will hold its annual Hunger Hike fundraiser starting at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Registration and T-shirt distribution begins at 1:30 p.m. The hike begins and ends in the parking lot of First United Methodist Church in Benton on Sevier Street.
According to Publicity Chair Ann Carpenter, the Hunger Hike began in 1984 when the founders wanted to get the community more involved in CJCOHN's fundraising efforts.
She said CJCOHN provides food for those in need, Bingo games for nursing homes, some prescriptions for those who can't afford them and Christmas baskets. She added that just the Christmas baskets cost in access of $10,000 each year and the cost of food for people's daily needs is going up.
Sanders said participants ask their friends and neighbors to sponsor them for the walk. Each participant needs to raise at least $25 to get the event shirt.
Cash prizes, provided by an anonymous donor, will go to the top fundraisers in each age category–under 10, 10 to 20, 21 to 50 and 51 and older.
All CJCOHN member churches donate gift cards for door prizes. All the registrations will be used to draw winners. To win, a participant must stay after the end of the hike, when the drawing will be held.
Carpenter said participants should wear comfortable shoes. The hike is a 5K in length, though participants can do as much or as little of it as they choose. They can walk or run. For those who get tired, there will be a vehicle to pick them up.
Carpenter said the Hunger Hike is a great way to bring more awareness of CJCOHN and the work it does in the community and allows the community to get involved.
Water will be available as participants head out and return from the hike.
The route will travel through Downtown Benton with a police escort for safety.
Registration forms will be available the day of the event. Carpenter said participants should be ready to turn in their sponsorship money when they register.
She encourages the community to come out and take part in the Hunger Hike.
The hike will go on rain or shine.