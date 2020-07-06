During his daily COVID-19 news conference today, Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported 439 new cases across the state. With cases increasing, hospitalizations also leaped by 12, now at a total of 337. Thus far, more than 1,500 have ever been hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the state.
Deaths have also risen by five more, nearing 300 since the start of the pandemic.
There have now been 24,253 total cases in the Natural State.
Also, since the start of Phase 2 of reopening, more than 10,800 new cases have been reported and nearly 18,000 recoveries have been confirmed.
Top counties with highest increases in cases in the past 24 hours are Washington with 77, Pulaski with 46, Yell with 36 and Benton with 36.
More than 6,100 active cases remain in Arkansas with 81 currently on ventilators. Among active cases, 456 are in prisons across the state while 117 are in nursing home facilities. More than 5,500 are in the community.
Saline County virus cases have also increased to 353 with 119 currently active. Deaths remain at two.
Locally, 9,358 have tested negative, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
See more from the press conference in Tuesday’s issue of The Saline Courier.