Gov. Asa Hutchinson held a news conference to discuss the state's response to recent violent crime and give his response to the recent video of the police incident in Crawford County.
He started by discussing violent crime, specifically related to an incident two weekends ago in Little Rock where there were 17 shootings in the city.
He talked about what the state has done to try to curb violent crime.
In 2017, after the Power Ultra shooting, Hutchinson said the state started a gang enforcement task force in a partnership with the state and federal government.
Earlier this year, Hutchinson announced $75 million to expand state prison space to house violent offenders and relieve the pressure on local jurisdictions. He talked about the back up of state prisoners in local jails, which has already been reduced from 2,605 in January to 2,029.
He also talked about the log jam COVID-19 caused on the court system resulting in offenders out on bond. The state gave $1 million to prosecutors and public defenders. There were an additional 21 deputy prosecutors hired to help clear the back log. He plans to ask the state Legislative Council for $4.5 million for additional prosecutors and $4.5 million for additional public defenders in order to try to bring about a more permanent fix.
He discussed crisis stabilization units for those facing mental health crisis. Currently, there are four units, but he plans to ask for an additional $3 million to add a unit in South Arkansas.
Another $1 million has gone into the intensive supervision program. He said this gives additional resources to monitor those with a history of aggravated events. The intensive supervision unit has gone from six to 14 officers monitoring 251 offenders.
He said the program has gotten guns away from those with felonies and increased arrests.
Secretary of the Department of Corrections Solomon Graves said the offenders this program focuses on have a criminal history that puts them at a higher risk. Over a recent three day period, this program did 295 home visits with 172 direct contacts resulting in seven arrests and five firearms confiscated.
The previous month, 18 firearms were confiscated. Graves said many were from felons with multiple weapons. He added they have the weapons to harm and to kill.
Graves said regular parole has a ratio of 80 parolees to one officer. The enhanced program is 40 parolees to one officer.
The state recently enhanced penalties for felons in possession of firearms.
Hutchinson said the state police was instrumental in supporting the investigation and apprehension of suspects, in partnership with Little Rock Police Department and other central Arkansas agencies of those involved in the weekend of shootings.
Director of the Department of Public Safety Col. Bill Bryant discussed the shootings. He said they established communication with the interim police chief of Little Rock and formed a unified command. State police brought in 32 troopers to help and the helicopter.
The shootings are still under investigation. Bryant said there was no clear motive.
Also during the conference, Hutchinson addressed the police incident in Crawford County. A video appeared to show a suspect being beaten by officers. There were two from the Crawford County Sheriff's Department and one from the Mulberry Police Department.
Hutchinson called it "reprehensible conduct." He added the video was a glimpse of what happened and that all details are not known. He said the suspect had a history that caused concern.
He said what happened was not consistent with the training the officers received.
The Arkansas State Police, US Attorney and the US Department of Justice Civil Rights Division are all investigating.
Hutchinson said he spoke with the sheriff of Crawford County who promised to cooperate with the investigations.
Hutchinson felt it was important that the public see immediate action was taken.
Bryant said the investigation in Crawford County will take time. He does not have a specific timeline. The officers are on paid suspension.
He said it is up to prosecutors if body camera footage will be released.
Hutchinson talked about the law enforcement task force created after the death of George Floyd to address concerns, which included increased training hours.
Hutchinson said any charges will be up to prosecutors.
The full conference is available on the governor's YouTube Channel.