Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke about the possible impact Hurricane Laura may have on Arkansas during his daily COVID-19 briefing Wednesday.
He said the hurricane is expected to hit the gulf coast in the next 24 hours.
Arkansas is expecting sustained high winds, floods and downed trees from this storm.
Hutchinson has declared a state of emergency and directed $250,000 in emergency funds to prepare for the storm.
The Urban Search and Rescue has been put on stand-by and the Emergency Operation Center has been activated.
Hutchinson said he spoke to Louisiana Gov. John Bell Edwards and offered assistance to that state as well.
He is encouraging Arkansans to pay attention to the weather.
Laura could enter Arkansas as a tropical storm, he said.
Hutchinson added that citizens should not drive around barricades or through water and to watch for downed power lines.
As for COVID-19, Hutchinson reported 649 new cases, bringing the total to 58,023 with 5,390 currently active.
Hospitalizations went down by seven to 435. Deaths increased by 21 to 732.
The state received results for 4,378 tests.
Saline County has had 1,409 cases with 185 active, 1,214 recovered, 10 deaths and 18,363 negative tests.
Across the country, there have been 5,800,472 cases with 2,053,699 recoveries and 179,150 deaths.
Hutchinson announced the state has received 70,000 splash guard face shields, which will be distributed to the state's school employees. He said they are worn over a mask for additional protection.
More information about today's briefing will be in Thursday's edition of The Saline Courier.