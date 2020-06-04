Gov. Asa Hutchinson held a briefing on protests and the police response in Little Rock.
"All of this is a result of the tragic death of George Floyd," Hutchinson said, calling his death inexcusable and saying he expects additional charges for those involved.
He feels it causes those who love and appreciate law enforcement to look within themselves and ask if there is something they need to do better and do they need to do more listening.
"The answer is certainly 'we do,'" he said, adding he has started a conversation to hear how to do better and ensure equal justice.
Hutchinson emphasized there have been extraordinarily peaceful protests in cities around Arkansas, but he said as night progressed each night "certain elements" have taken advantage to cause destruction.
"We will not tolerate the destruction of private property or the expression of violence," Hutchinson said. "We want to make sure we protect peaceful protests. We also want to make sure we have an environment where people are safe in their persons and their property."
He said he signed the executive order setting a unified command structure for the law enforcement agencies involved due to him activating the Arkansas National Guard. He said the nine state, federal and local agencies are working together on a plan.
Hutchinson said the job of those agencies has been to protect protesters' right to free speech while protecting property.
"Thank you to the law enforcement agencies that did their job (Tuesday night)," he said.
After the Little Rock curfew, which is now 8 p.m., demonstrators moved to the Governor's Mansion, Hutchinson said. There was no police action taken at that time.
He said action was only taken once destruction and violence began after protesters left the mansion.
He showed a rock that was thrown at an officer and pictures of a McDonald's where a brick was thrown through a window.
Due to unrest, Hutchinson said there were 79 arrests.
He said he applauds the protesters and the way they behaved, but he condoned what he called "a certain element" that were looking to destroy property and confront police.
"The treatment of Mr. Floyd in his death is unacceptable," said Director of the Arkansas State Police Col. Bill Bryant.
He said the core values of the ASP are integrity and character and they seek to treat people with dignity and respect.
He said the brick thrown through the window at McDonald's is what cause the police to act. He added there were Facebook Live posts with people saying "It's time to confront the police."
Two Glock 9-mm handguns were seized and the police found water bottles full of alcohol with fireworks attached to them, which Bryant called "Molotov cocktails," along with bricks placed around the Capitol to throw.
"We were met with violence. We prefer voluntary compliance," Bryant said.
On Sunday, he said there were people lighting accelerant on the ground and vandalizing the 501 building. On Monday, he said many of the demonstrators were aggressive.
Bryant said the officers are not going to use excessive force.
"Our job is to enforce the rule of law," he said, adding the officers plan to continue to protect protesters. They also intend to protect other Arkansans.
He mentioned the officers saw vehicles with out-of-state tags which he believes were there to incite violence. Hutchinson agreed that there are out-of-state agitators causing problems.
Hutchinson was asked about three journalists who were detained. He answered that journalists should be protected while doing their jobs and should identify themselves.
He plans to lift the declared state of emergency when he feels there is no risk to property or people.
Bryant was asked about an employee of Arkansas Children's Hospital who was stopped for breaking curfew on her way home from work who had to get a security guard to meet her because the officer did not believe her credentials. He said the police are investigating the incident.