During a news conference Monday afternoon, Gov. Asa Hutchinson addressed the protests occurring across the nation and in Arkansas.
He said he understand's the outrage caused by the death of George Floyd and he supports the right to protest peacefully. He believes the majority of the protesters are peaceful with some taking advantage of the situation and some people purposely agitating to cause violence.
Hutchinson said he respects the right to protest, but he does see violence and destruction of property as legitimate protest.
He said he activated the Arkansas National Guard Saturday but kept them at Camp Robinson. On Sunday, he said they were brought out to act as a back up for law enforcement to help protect peaceful protesters and disperse looters.
