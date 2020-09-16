Gov. Asa Hutchinson has announced his intention to grant 17 pardons, one restoration of firearm rights only and two commutations.
According to the Sept. press release, two local residents are among those on Hutchinson’s list.
Troy L. Stogsdill, of Alexander, is listed among those who Hutchinson intends to grant a pardon. Convicted of a number of drug related offenses including manufacturing of methamphetamine, a class Y felony; possession of meth with intent to deliver, a class Y felony; possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, a class B felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a class C felony; maintaining drug premises, a class D felony; and possession of Ephedrine with intent to manufacture methamphetamine, Stogsdill’s offenses occurred in Pulaski and Faulkner counties.
The press release stated that all terms of Stogsdill’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal law violations. The Faulkner County Judge has raised objections to the pardon application.
Donald M. Ferris, of Mabelvale, is listed as the individual whom Hutchinson intends to grant the restoration of firearm rights.
He was convicted in 2002 of breaking or entering, a class D felony, in Pulaski County.
According to the press release, all terms of Ferris’ sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal law violations. The Pulaski County Sheriff has signed the Recommendation of the Chief Law Enforcement Officer as required by law. There are no law enforcement objections to the applications.
Hutchinson denied an additional 52 clemency requests and four had no action taken upon them. All applicants intended for pardons have completed all required jail time, parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to sentencing. There is also a 30-day waiting period in order for officials to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.