Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced during his daily briefing Tuesday the state is working to provide school district level data on COVID-19 cases.
The Arkansas Department of Education is partnering with ACHI and Geographic Information Systems to make that data available on a weekly basis.
The data will include cumulative and active cases along with the rate of testing in the county and positivity rate, Secretary of Education Johnny Key said.
He said school districts need that data to make better decisions.
Key clarified this data is within the school district, including the community, not just students and staff.
He expects the first report to be up later this week.
Hutchinson reported 383 new cases from 4,140 tests bringing the cumulative total to 50,411 with 43,998 recovered and 6,847 active.
He is pleased by the lower number of new cases.
So far in August there have been 57,229 tests. There have been 1,836 antigen tests performed this month.
Hospitalizations went down by one to 507 with 116 on ventilators. Deaths rose by 11 to 566.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 63, Sebastian with 31 and Carroll with 20.
Saline County has had 1,095 cases with 219 active, 870 recovered and six deaths.
Nationwide, there have been 5,116,791 cases with 1,670,755 recoveries and 164,137 deaths.
More information about today's briefing will be in Wednesday's edition of The Saline Courier.