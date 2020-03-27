In his daily news conference Friday, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that positive COVID-19 cases have reached 381 statewide.
No additional counties or deaths were reported at the time of the conference and 19 individuals have now met the criteria for recovery.
He opened his conference by discussing future possibilities, as far as the projected number of positive cases in the state.
Hutchinson said recent models have projected as many as 3,500 cases in the state at the peak of the illness, which could occur during the first week of June.
He also added that as many as 700 individuals could be hospitalized.
"My goal is to beat those numbers," Hutchinson said.
He also added that the state has placed an order for 500 additional ventilators for the state.
He also explained that while the order has been placed, the Department of Defense could decide to take those, or a number of them, for another state in need.
"We are going to fight for those," Hutchinson added.
Also, 10 additional Arkansas National Guard personnel have been ordered to help assist the Arkansas Department of Health.