In the wake of protests following the death of George Floyd, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced today he has signed an executive order creating a Law Enforcement Task Force.
The task force will be chaired by Fred Weatherspoon, the deputy director of the Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy.
The task force will be made up of a mix of community members, protest leaders, community leaders and law enforcement.
Hutchinson said a recurring theme since Floyd's death has been a need for improved law enforcement training, a need for increased racial understanding and accountability in law enforcement.
He spoke of the importance of trust, which he said has been undermined.
He said the purpose of the executive order is to create the task force to advance the state of law enforcement in Arkansas. The purpose of the task force will be to review the adequacy of law enforcement training, to review policy and operations, specifically related to cultural and community relations, to study and analyze the processes for accountability and discipline, removal and decertification of officers who do not meet the standards.
The task force will create a plan for a statewide database of law enforcement complaints.
