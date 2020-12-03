With a combined 2,107 new confirmed cases and 772 new probable cases, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during a briefing on Thursday the day had seen the highest number of new cases since the pandemic began.
The Arkansas Department of Health reported cumulative confirmed cases are up to 142,722 with 12,822 active confirmed and 127,537 recoveries.
Hospitalizations fell by 16 to 1,072 with 190 people on ventilators.
Confirmed deaths rose by 31 and probable deaths rose by two for a combined total of 2,555 deaths from the virus.
There are 4,287 probable active cases and 17,087 recoveries.
The state received results for for 13,228 PCR tests and 2,945 antigen.
Three counties have more than 200 new cases and 32 counties have more than 20.
The counties with the most new cases are Washington with 267, Benton with 257, Pulaski with 223, Sebastian with 115 and Craighead with 106.
Saline County has had 5,200 cumulative cases — 4,300 confirmed and 900 probable. Active cases are at 723 — 536 confirmed and 187 probable. There have been 4,417 recoveries — 3,707 confirmed and 710 probable. The county has had 59 deaths — 56 confirmed and three probable.
Nationally, there have been 14,061,616 cases with 5,322,128 recoveries and 275,256 deaths.
COVID-19 data in Arkansas is available at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.