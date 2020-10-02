On Thursday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson held a news conference where he made announcements related to computer science and cyber security.
"Across the country, so many states are putting education in a holding pattern," Hutchinson said.
He said Arkansas does not want to put the state's education on hold because he wants the state to continue to prepare students for the future.
He made several announcements.
The first is a plan to increase internet broadband speeds in all public schools across the state by five times faster. The speeds will go from 200 kilobits per second to one megabit per second.
The cost to the state for broadband in schools was $13.6 million per year. It will increase to $13.8 million.
"It is a good investment for giving our students and educators the tools they need for online education, digital content and all the other resources they need through technology," Hutchinson said.
All schools will receive the upgrade in speed by July 1, 2021. Arkansas will be one of the first states to meet this new standard.
His second announcement was that T-Mobile, as part of Project 10 Million, will deliver approximately 18,000 mobile connectivity devices to Arkansas schools and students. The service will be free for the first five years with 100 gigabits of data per year for eligible households.
This brings the total of hot spots provided for schools to more than 38,000.
He announced an additional eight communities have been awarded grants for rural broadband access bringing the total amount of grants to $50 million. There is $46 million in grants still to be awarded.
The final announcement is that after a year of work the Computer Science Task Force, made up of 35 members from the public and private sector, has released its report and Hutchinson has accepted it.
"This report sets the stage for Arkansas' future," Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson said when the state began focusing on computer science in 2014 there were 1,100 students taking the course. In the 2019-20 school year, there were 9,813 students across the state enrolled in computer science classes.
At the start, there were six certified teachers to teach computer science. That has grown to 274 fully certified teachers, 213 with approval codes to teach and five teachers from business with waivers to teach.
In higher education, students in computer science has not seen nearly the same amount of growth.
The governor outlined seven priorities for phase one of the computer science and cyber security initiative.
All students will have to have a computer science credit to graduate. Hutchinson plans to roll out this priority so as not to affect current juniors and seniors who had not planned for the requirement.
Every public high school will be required to have a computer science teacher.
The state will provide incentives for training and teaching computer science.
The state will work to increase internships and partnerships with private technology companies.
The Arkansas Department of Education will create a plan to increase higher education computer science courses and student enrollment. The recommendations for the plan include internships and course credit for computer science, expanded computer science certification, standardized transfer of credits and an expansion of ARFutures to allow high school students who take college courses.
The state also plans to work to attract new technology companies and incentivize those already in the state to expand.
Finally, the state plans to develop policies to attract technology workers to the state.