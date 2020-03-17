In a press conference today, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced no more additional positive COVID-19 cases in the state since Monday.
Hutchinson announced Monday that cases reached 22, up from 16 on Sunday.
He also announced that none of the cases have origins coming from Eastern Arkansas, but added that testing is not at its top capability at this time.
The Office of Emergency Management updated the Saline County Quorum Court on the issue, stating only 1 case still exists locally.
Hutchinson assured citizens that food supply, fuel and other needed assets will continue to be available.
"Stores are open," he said.
He also confirmed that schools are closed for two weeks, but he expects classes to resume following spring break.
On Monday, it was announced by the Center for Disease Control that crowds of 10 or more should be avoided — nationwide.
In Little Rock, a curfew of midnight to 5 a.m. will go into action Wednesday. This does not apply to those traveling to and from work.
It was also announced Monday that restaurants and bars will remain open at this time.
In other parts of the country, such as Seattle and New York City, such establishments have been closed indefinitely to help combat the spread of COVID-19.
According to the latest report (Monday) from The World Health Organization, there are 167,515 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the world with 6,606 deaths.
In the U.S., cases stand at 1,678 with 41 deaths as a result of the illness thus far.
Other reports state worldwide cases to be 189,758 with 7,518 deaths and 80,874 fully recovered.