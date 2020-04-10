During his daily news briefing, Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported Arkansas has 1,171 cases of COVID-19, beating the projection that the state would have 3,500 cases by this time in the pandemic.
There are 86 people currently hospitalized and Arkansas has had 23 deaths.
Hutchinson showed a graph from the University of Washington that had predicted Arkansas would currently have 200 people in the hospital from the virus.
He said he and Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, and Fauci approved of the measures Arkansas has taken.
Hutchinson does not plan to hold a briefing Saturday or Sunday.
More information will be in Saturday's edition of the Saline Courier.