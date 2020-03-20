Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday that all schools will remain closed through April 17 due to the coronavirus.
At that time, the state will re-evaluate the situation.
Commissioner of Education Johnny Key said he was not sure about state testing.
"We are looking at all the options," he said, adding it depends on decisions made in Washington.
He said assessment and accountability are needed, but he does not know. He hopes to have an answer in the next few days.
"We will continue to remain committed to serving the needs as they arise," Benton Superintendent Dr. Mike Skelton said in a letter to parents, staff and community members after the announcement. "While this may look different than it has in the past, we will adapt and get through all of this together."
He said the district plans to follow state and federal guidance. Staff can still be reached through email.
Harmony Grove Superintendent Heath Bennett said his district is working to provide students with the technology they need.
"We have the best classified and certified staff that want to see every child excel through this," he said. "We will keep putting out updates as we go."
The school's nutrition coordinator, Debbie McClendon, is working on a grant to help feed students while school is shut down.
In a letter to parents, Bryant Superintendent Dr. Karen Walters said students will continue to follow the alternative method of instruction plan for days six through 10. AMI packets will be delivered through email and be available on the district's website starting at 8 a.m. March 30, for elementary students. Secondary students will continue to use Google Classroom.
During the week of April 6, the district plans to begin transitioning to online learning.
"We have been working to create a plan for students who do not have devices and/or internet service at home," Walters said, adding more details will be released the week of March 30. "We will continue to provide your children with the best education we can, although it may look different."
She said the school plans to continue providing meals for students and will communicate often to let parents know of any changes.
"Most of all, we continue our commitment to making this work, no matter the circumstances," she added.