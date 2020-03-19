Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced today that all school districts across the state will remain closed an addition three weeks — until April 17 — when the issue of COVID-19 will be reevaluated at that time.
Hutchinson had recently closed schools in Saline, Pulaski, Grant and Jefferson counties prior to eventually closing all schools statewide until March 30.
During his press conference, he also updated the general public that confirmed cases testing positive for COVID-19 have risen to 62.
Cases also impact nine new counties in Arkansas.
According to Dr. Nate Smith, most of the cases are adults, however, a few children have also tested positive.
Hutchinson added that he believes a number of the additional cases have come into contact with someone within the community.
Also, he added that all bars and restaurants will offer curbside service and takeout only, until further notice, and in some instances can offer beer and wine.
More will be reported as it becomes available.