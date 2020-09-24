On Wednesday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke during the Arkansas Good Roads Foundation Annual Meeting about Issue 1, which voters will decide on Nov. 3.
"We had so many initiatives geared around growth," he said.
One of those initiatives was to fund transportation. A key part of it is Issue 1.
Issue 1 ensures long-term funding for Arkansas roads, he said.
"Good roads are vital to the supply chain," Hutchinson said, adding roads get children to school and help farmers get to the market.
This issue would ensure $290 million annual to maintain and improve roads across the state.
If passed, Issue 1 would generate $8.2 billion of economy activity during the next 10years.
If it fails, Hutchinson said jobs will be lost and cities and counties would lose nearly 30 percent of their annual road budgets.
He said there have been good questions raised.
The first he addressed is why must the issue be part of the Arkansas Constitution?
Hutchinson said Issue 1 needs to be decided by the voters of Arkansas. The people of the state passed the original temporary tax. Making it a constitution amendment is the only way for the legislature to refer the issue to the people.
He added the original temporary tax was also an amendment.
He has also been asked about the lack of a sunset for the tax making it permanent. Hutchinson said even a constitutional amendment can be changed at any point by the voters. If they choose, voters will be able to end the tax.
Hutchinson emphasized Issue 1 is an extension of the half-cent sales tax, not a new tax.
By passing Issue 1, he said the state would be able to make long-term plans for the future, such as developing the interstates.
Hutchinson discussed the difference between when the temporary tax was passed in 2012 and today.
He said many of the ballot initiatives that were up for vote have been removed, allowing for more focus on Issue 1.
A second factor is COVID-19, which he believes shows how much this issue is needed to grow the economy and get people back to work.
This year there is also an organized opposition that did not exist in 2012.
Hutchinson announced the results of a recent poll of 800 likely voters across the state. Of those polled, 53 percent intend to vote the day of the election and 44 percent intend to vote early. From those numbers, 30 percent plan to vote in person and 13 percent plan to vote absentee with 1 percent saying they have already voted.
Regarding Issue 1, 69 percent support it, 18 percent are against and 13 percent are undecided.
The poll found 69 percent of Republicans, 72 percent of Democrats and 68 percent of Independents support the issue.
Jonesboro, a largely agricultural area, was the location with the highest support for the issue.
Hutchinson said he is gratified by the numbers but supporters still have to make a big push over the remaining days.
"It is my highest priority," he said.
Early voting begins Oct. 19. Hutchinson plans to spend that day flying around with planned stops in Jonesboro, Fort Smith, El Dorado and Little Rock in support of Issue 1.
The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5. Election Day is Nov. 3.