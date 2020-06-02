On Monday afternoon, Gov. Asa Hutchinson addressed the recent protests that have occurred across the state and nation.
He called the recent death of George Floyd troubling to anyone who appreciates law enforcement and their role in public safety.
"To see the death in such a way when George Floyd is crying out 'I can't breath. I can't breath,' you understand the outrage that the American people feel, the outrage I feel, the disappointment that we have in law enforcement officers that are sworn to uphold the law and yet they cross every line and they abuse the system. They don't honor the system. They don't honor the rule of law and justice," Hutchinson said.
He added that he understands the fear, disappointment and outrage that calls the African-American community to demonstrate and protest.
"I respect that. I understand it. I identify with it," he said
He sees his job as governor in this having two responsibilities.
The first is to ensure those who want to express themselves as demonstrators and protesters who are peaceful are protected.
The second is to ensure there is no destruction of property or violence.
On Saturday, Hutchinson activated the Arkansas National Guard but kept them at Camp Robinson ready if needed.
Sunday night, when there was violence, the Guard acted as a back up to the Arkansas State Police to protect protesters and disperse looters.
He said they will continue to serve as a back up.
Hutchinson discussed Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.'s curfew. He said he sees it as a helpful tool. He said the peaceful protests can happen before 10 p.m.
He emphasized the first responsibility of ASP is to protect the protesters.
"Lets not let violence and destruction of property, which we've all witnessed, undermine the message that is so important that is being conveyed by the demonstrators," Hutchinson said.
He said he will not tolerate acts of violence and destruction of property that is inconsistent with a peaceful protest. Later in the conference, Hutchinson said he sees the protesters as 90 percent peaceful.
Hutchinson brought on DuShun Scarbrough, executive director of the Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Commission, to speak.
He talked about how violence plays out on social media.
"We acknowledge that our nation is hurting right now because of the death of George Floyd," he said.
Scarbrough added that it hurts him and hurts the community.
He feels the events have damaged the community confidence in law enforcement. As a result, people have taken to the streets to express the pain.
"Violence is not the answer," he said.
He talked about how King encouraged peaceful protest. He said violence takes away from the message and gives agitators a place to come in.
Hutchinson was asked about both Sen. Tom Cotton's calls to bring in military along with President Donald Trump's Tweets and comments that "have been termed incendiary." He brushed aside both questions and said his focus is on what is happening in Arkansas.
He was also asked about peaceful protesters being fired on with tear gas. Hutchinson said there is a sequence of steps that are followed when the state police are seeking to disperse a crowd.
Director of the Arkansas State Police Col. Bill Bryant also addressed the question. He said the police try to get the crowd to voluntarily comply. He explained they only disperse if there have been violent acts that if not addressed tend to escalate.
"We give them every opportunity to disperse," he said, adding they are seeking to protect the protesters.
He spoke about fires and burglary officers observed and talked about the concerns about blocking the interstate. He said protesters could get run over and when the interstate backs up there can be secondary collisions from those who cannot slow down fast enough.
Hutchinson believes there are out-of-state agitators that have come in to cause problems and disrupt. He could not say exactly what group is bringing in the agitators.
He believes there are three categories of demonstrators. The first, which he said is the largest, are the peaceful protesters. The second are Arkansans seeking to take advantage to loot and cause damage. The third are those who come in from out-of-state specifically to seek to raise the demonstrations "to the level of insurrection."
He believes it is important to protect the first group while dealing with the second and third.
Hutchinson said right now he feels it is his responsibility to listen.
He wants the protesters to know the leaders understand their concerns and what they are demonstrating about.