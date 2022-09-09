Gov. Asa Hutchinson addressed the County Judges’ Association of Arkansas at its fall meeting from the Benton Event Center on Thursday.
In his speech, Hutchinson announced a new grant program for Arkansas counties. The program is called the Arkansas Public Safety Communication Grant program and will total $3 million. The purpose of this grant program is to help law enforcement replace or repair outdated radio systems.
“I’m pleased to announce that there will be an Arkansas Public Safety Communications grant program that will be available to our counties,” said Hutchinson.
Funding
Applications for the grant will be opened on Dec. 1.
Counties will be able to receive up to $400,000 from the grant.
“Is that not good news for you?” Hutchinson asked the applauding crowd of county judges.
Hutchinson also touted the 911 Funding Law, which was passed in 2019. This legislation helped replace the old 911 surcharge for wireless service services with a public safety fee which created additional funding to support the implementation of Next Generation 911 services in Arkansas.
Hutchinson said the funding for this grant would come from the amount collected from this law.
He also mentioned that the grant program is structured to favor economically disadvantaged counties throughout the state.
He also addressed President Joe Biden’s recent student loan forgiveness program. Hutchinson was critical of the idea of forgiving student loans. He said this issue would impact the state legislature and it’s something they “would have to make a decision on.”
Hutchinson said he went to law school on a government-financed loan and that he “paid every dime” of it back."
Hutchinson received his J.D. from the University of Arkansas School of Law in 1975.
He also referenced those who worked through college to pay for their school and said they should not be “penalized” for taking that route.
“I don’t like that forgiveness program because across the board it’s going to benefit so many that made wrong decisions but more importantly it’s going to penalize those who have really taken the conservative route,” he added.
Hutchinson said him and some of his fellow governors would be challenging the recent executive order.
However, Hutchinson did announce that if student loans are forgiven, he is against taxing that forgiveness.
“If it does happen, that means that under current Arkansas law, if you have a loan forgiven that it’s taxable and I don’t like that either. While that is the current state of law, I hope the legislature in January will remedy that if that loan program is still in effect,” said Hutchinson.
He said he thinks this issue is important to the entire state and especially rural communities.
Hutchinson also talked about leading the state through the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of jobs created during his tenure as the state’s top executive and leading the state through natural disasters like floods and tornadoes.