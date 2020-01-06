Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson will speak at the Benton Area Chamber of Commerce's Lunch with the Governor event at noon Feb. 4, at the River Center, located at 1800 Citizens Dr. in Benton.
"Gov. Asa Hutchinson is our very special guest," said Special Events Coordinator Amy McCormick. "We are thrilled to bring him to Saline County."
This will be the first of the Chamber's First Thursday lunches in the new year, though it will be on a Tuesday to accommodate Hutchinson's schedule.
McCormick said Hutchinson is open to speak on anything he chooses. She believes he will update the audience on what he hopes to accomplish in 2020 and how that will affect Saline County.
Farmers Bank & Trust is the event sponsor and Gina's Catering will be offering the meal.
McCormick is pleased to hold the event at the River Center. She sees it as a way to showcase a fairly new building in the county.
"It is a great addition to our community," she added.
The Chamber has been working with Hutchinson's office since mid-October to find a date that works with both schedules.
McCormick said having the governor speak is a great way for the Chamber to kick off its year.
She believes the chance to bring Hutchinson to Saline County is great for the residents of the county. She also said it allows him to learn more about the communities.
McCormick expects anywhere from 170 to 200 people will attend the lunch.
Tickets for the lunch are $12 each. They can be purchased at www.bentonchamber.com or by calling 501-860-7002.