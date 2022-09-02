The popular I-30 speedway, located at 12297 Interstate 30 just outside of Saline County, appears to be approaching the checkered flag.
The location was recently approved for a rezoning by the Little Rock Board of Directors at a Aug. 16 meeting.
I-30 Speedway has been home to weekly racing events on Saturday nights from March to October for decades. Some of the events held at the speedway have been a part of the American Sprint Car Series, Southern United Professional Racing and the Mid South Racing Association, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas. It has also been the home of the famous Short Track Nationals for Sprint Cars every year in October.
I-30 Speedway’s website state that the national event is “among the most prestiogus annual events in Spring Car racing. Sanctioned by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series.”
Winners of this race were awarded $15,000. Now, the historic track is at the end of the road.
The rezoning was first approved by the Little Rock Planning Commission, and the approval from the city's Board of Directors was the final step in the process.
Both the commission and board approved the rezoning without any discussion.
According to a real estate listing on www.commercialexchange.com, the property is for sale at a price of $7.9 million.
Clay Family, LLC, the owner of the 65.33-acre property, requested the rezoning.
The location was rezoned from a R-2 (residential single family district) and C-3(general commercial district) to a C-4 (open display district), by a vote of 10-0.
The last scheduled race on the I-30 Speedway website is for Oct. 1 of this year.
According to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas, the track opened on June 28, 1956, under the name of Benton Speedbowl. It was originally located at the intersection of U.S. 67/70 and Alcoa Road; however, it was moved in 1959 after the state purchased the land to build an overpass.
The Encyclopedia of Arkansas also states that the track was used as a location for the shooting of the 1973 film "White Lightning," which starred Burt Reynolds.
Documents from the agenda of the Little Rock Board of Directors meeting state that the “rezoning is proposed to allow the sales and storage of vehicles, machinery and equipment.”
The property also includes a small restaurant building, located near the northeast corner of the property along I-30 and a billboard.
The Little Rock planning and development staff recommended approval of the rezoning.
The developer listed on the rezoning is Copart, Inc., and the GarNat Engineering, a Saline County business is assisting.
According to Copart’s website, they are a “global provider of online vehicle auction and remaking services to automotive resellers such as insurance, rental, fleet and finance companies in 11 countries; the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, Ireland, Brazil, Spain, UAE, Bahrain, Oman and Finland.”
Nic Jenkins, 25, from Benton, is a third-generation racer at the track.
“The Jenkins family has been racing at I-30 Speedway (Benton Speedbowl) for three generations. My father, Lewis Jenkins, Jr.; my uncle, Buddy Jenkins; his father Lewis Jenkins Sr. and myself. Our family has spent countless weekends at the local dirt track. The family has several track championships, many wins and memories. Our family and many others will be sad to see it go, it’s the end of an era,” said Jenkins.