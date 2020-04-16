The Arkansas Department of Transportation is continuing work on the Interstate 30 widening project from Sevier Street in Benton to Arkansas 70.
Deputy Director and Chief of Operations for ARDOT Randy Ort said the project is still projected to be completed in early 2023. Construction began in May of 2019.
According to the ARDOT website, the project is 13 percent complete.
When complete, that section will be three lanes on each side. The project is also set to improve the interchanges at Arkansas 67 and Arkansas 70.
Currently, crews are working overnight.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, he said ARDOT is still essential, adding that the department's critical function is to construct and maintain roads.
Ort said the contractors doing the construction are small businesses so he sees it as even more important to keep them working as much as possible.
So far, neither the department or any of the contractors have experienced outbreaks of the disease. Ort believes as long as contractors and employees continue to practice social distancing, work should be able to continue.
Ort said ARDOT continues to be open but very few people are in the offices.
He believes continuing the work and keeping the contractors employed is good for the economy.
He also sees it as good for motorists for ARDOT to continue the work.
He wanted to remind travelers, that the Interstate 30 construction, like all sites, is very active so drivers should be careful when passing through. He said the Interstate 30 construction has many lane changes.