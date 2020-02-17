Baptist Health Imaging Center-Saline County now has the ability to perform 3D mammograms to provide a more complete view of the breast tissue.
The center has had the technology for close to a month.
Dr. Amanda Ferrell, medical director of breast imaging for Baptist Health, explained with 3D mammography each view is divided into multiple one millimeter sections of the breast. She said this gives breast cancer less of a chance to hide and gives the doctors more information about the breast. Patients are less likely to need to return than with a 2D mammogram.
According to a news release, 3D mammography finds 20 to 30 percent more cancers than 2D.
The two procedures are very similar using the the same positioning. It only takes a few seconds longer. Ferrell said when the image is taken the tube head moves. Both styles of mammography require two images per side.
One improvement of this new machine is instead of a flat surface that squishes the breast, it uses smart curve compression that conforms to the shape of the breast.
Ferrell said screening for breast cancer is important because those who get the screening are 30 percent less likely to die from breast cancer. She sees it as an important service for families and the community.
She added that early detection allows patients to take advantage of improved surgery and chemotherapy options.
Ferrell encourages any woman age 40 and older to get a mammogram every year. For those with a family history, she said mammograms should begin 10 years before they reach the age the first degree family member, such as a parent or sibling, was diagnosed.
Ferrell said technologist Lacey Lancaster, who does most of mammograms, is kind, efficient and very experienced. She added Lancaster will take good care of the patients.
Ferrell believes that while 2D is still good, 3D will become the standard of care.
For annual screenings, patients can schedule through My Chart or the My Chart app or call 501-202-1922.
Ferrell said if a patients wants a mammogram because of a concern, they should go through their doctor to keep them involved in the process.
Ferrell encourages woman to get their yearly mammogram.
Along with mammography, the Imaging Center, 829 W. Carpenter St. in Benton, also offers MRI, CT, ultrasound and bone density testing.
The hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.