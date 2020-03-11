The Independent Candidate seeking to get on the ballot to challenge U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton in November will visit Bryant from 6 to 8 p.m. March 19, at U.S. Pizza Co.
The event will be put on by the Saline County Progressives PAC.
Group Spokesperson Cindy Bowden said the organization is not endorsing Daniel Whitfield, only giving the community the chance to ask him questions and sign his petition to get on the ballot.
"We had a lot of people discussing him and his candidacy," Bowden said. "A lot of people don't know there is another option."
Whitfield is working to collect 17,500 signatures across the state by April 30 to get on the ballot.
He describes himself on his website, www.danwhitcongress.us, as a progressive Independent.
"I believe a congressman should be a representative for his constituents," Whitfield said on the site.
He said he wants to bring "We the People" back to the legislative process.
Bowden said her group wanted to bring Whitfield to the area because she doesn't think anyone else has. She feels for the sake of the democratic process, Cotton must have an opponent.
"We feel it is important to have a choice," Bowden said.
The Democratic candidate withdrew from the 2020 Senate race after the filing period ended when the GOP planned to file a complaint to the Federal Election Commission accusing the candidate of falsifying his contribution records, according to a news release from Bowden.
Bowden said she has seen a lot of interest in people wanting to meet Whitfield. She hopes 30 to 50 people attend the question and answer session.
She encourages people to bring their filled out petitions to turn in to Whitfield at the event. There will also be petitions people can sign that day.
Bowden wants the event to give people the chance to meet him and sign a petition if they choose.
This event is not meant to be a fundraiser.
Bowden recommends anyone who plans to purchase a meal at the event arrive at 6 p.m. so orders and most food deliveries can be done by 6:30 p.m., when Whitfield will speak.
Bowden said anyone is welcome to attend.