According to the Arkansas Department of Correction, an inmate from the Ouachita River Correctional Unit died Monday at Saline Memorial Hospital in Benton.
The inmate was reportedly undergoing treatment for COVID-19-related symptoms, according to a news release.
The individual was in his early 70s and serving a sentence for first-degree murder, according to Cindy Murphy, communications director for ADC.
The inmate is the second from the unit to die of COVID-19. The first inmate — also the first death reported in Hot Spring County — died on July 2.
He was in his early 70s and serving a sentence for sexual assault, Murphy said.