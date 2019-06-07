Beginning Sunday, the expansion of Interstate 30 will cause overnight closures in various areas between Exit 116 and Exit 111, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation officials.
Weather permitting from June 9 through 15, eastbound Interstate 30 will alternatively be closed between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Westbound Interstate 30 will alternatively be closed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.
The lanes will be closed for pavement striping, barrier wall placement and pavement operations.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation advices drivers to be cautious while traveling through the construction area.